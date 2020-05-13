Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 476,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,426. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

