Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

