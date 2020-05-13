Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. Kforce reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 8.34%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 112,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,964. The stock has a market cap of $678.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kforce by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

