Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. Teradata posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

TDC traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,191. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,827,000 after buying an additional 243,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,107,000 after buying an additional 538,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after buying an additional 362,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

