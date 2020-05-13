Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 610,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,188 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

