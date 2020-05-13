Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given $16.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of GFED stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449. The company has a market cap of $68.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,500 shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $82,164.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,425 shares of company stock valued at $227,621. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

