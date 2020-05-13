Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 181 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBA traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.