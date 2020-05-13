Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Strong Sell

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plummeting air-travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic hurt SkyWest's results forfirst-quarter 2020. The COVID19-related issues caused the load factor to decline 11.1 percentage points to 67.5%. Despite the prevalent headwinds, quarterly revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased year over year on inclusion of 16 E175 aircraft since first-quarter 2019. The carrier reported a 2.2% increase in block hours (a measure of aircraft utilization) during the first quarter. As part of its fleet modernization process, as of Mar 31, 2020, SkyWest had placed 16 of 29 CRJ700 aircraft under a previously announced lease agreement with10-year lease term. SkyWest exited the first quarter with a cash balance worth $578 million, up 11.2% sequentially and expects to receive roughly $438 million as federal help.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

