Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $244.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.83% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

