Zacks: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given $18.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 224 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRBK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

MRBK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert T. Holland purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $2,033,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

