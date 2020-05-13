Zacks: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Given $30.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SMBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 27,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,839. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.14%. Analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,459.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

