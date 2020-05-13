Zap Reaches Market Cap of $339,747.68 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $339,747.68 and approximately $26,518.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.03562920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

