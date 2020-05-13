Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on Z. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,590,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $204,114.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Zillow Group by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

