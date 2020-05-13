ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 1,676,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,789. The stock has a market cap of $652.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

