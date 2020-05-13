Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,396 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

ZTS traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. 1,879,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

