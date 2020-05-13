Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,063,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,585. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,013.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 81,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $7,761,835.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,614,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,743 shares of company stock worth $103,520,686 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $20,315,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $7,420,000. Yale University raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 597.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 224,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 192,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 715.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after buying an additional 380,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

