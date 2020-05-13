ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $76,458.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

