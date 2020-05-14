$0.33 EPS Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.60. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,763,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

