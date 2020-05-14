$0.33 EPS Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.60. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,763,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.