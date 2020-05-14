$0.45 EPS Expected for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Upland Software by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Upland Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 15,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,599. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $730.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

