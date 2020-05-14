107,557 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:H traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 109,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,617. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Macquarie downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

