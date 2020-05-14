5,737 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,146,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 532,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,904 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 25,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,695. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

