58,871 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,561,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,085,344. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

