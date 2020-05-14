59,004 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,528,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 307.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Humana by 39.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $8.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.89. 77,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.28. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $393.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. CSFB lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

