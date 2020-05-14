678 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

GLD traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $162.66. 1,617,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,796,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $147.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

