7,550 Shares in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000.

NYSEARCA UYG traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,515. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

