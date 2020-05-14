785 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 100.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 92,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 161,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. 36,524,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

