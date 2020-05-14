Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.