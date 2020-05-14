AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 5.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,353,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

