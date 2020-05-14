ABN AMRO Group (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, 1,987 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

About ABN AMRO Group (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Group N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Direktbank, Florius, and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.