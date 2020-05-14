Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,876,664 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
