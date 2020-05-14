Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,876,664 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 169,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

