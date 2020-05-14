Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XLRN opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.