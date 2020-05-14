AceD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $122.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a market cap of $52,108.26 and $122.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,775,471 coins and its circulating supply is 11,760,671 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

