Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $356.02. 1,906,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

