Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Trimmed by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

