AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.68% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.