Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $7.66 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $2,500.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00670235 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004447 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

