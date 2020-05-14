AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $11,923,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,488,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,318,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 143,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

