Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.78. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,596,716 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

