Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Trading Up 0.6%

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.76, approximately 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

