Aimmune Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.20) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.22). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 1,146,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Aimmune Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,532,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,070,165 shares of company stock worth $31,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

