Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE AL traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,345 shares of company stock valued at $418,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Air Lease by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.