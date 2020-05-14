Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Akorn shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 8,032,041 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $204.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akorn by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,570,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 1,116,539 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akorn by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,997,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Akorn by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 91,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akorn by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 599,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

