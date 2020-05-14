Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152,465 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $652,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,629,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,404,000 after purchasing an additional 769,545 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 26,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The stock has a market cap of $503.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

