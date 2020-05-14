Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI) Trading Down 12.2%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) shares were down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 1,640,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 317,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

About Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI)

Alicanto Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of a portfolio of gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Arakaka gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Guyana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

