AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $442,123.22 and approximately $1,583.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.