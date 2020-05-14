Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $26.41 on Wednesday, reaching $1,349.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

