Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,349.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,082. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

