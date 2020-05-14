Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 332.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 921,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,889,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

