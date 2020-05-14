Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,552,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Altria Group worth $794,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after purchasing an additional 761,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,569,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

