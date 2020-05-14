AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NASDAQ AMAG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $316.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

